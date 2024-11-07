Boston Bruins defenceman Andrew Peeke is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters.

The blueliner took a hit along the boards from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty during the first period of Tuesday's game. He left the game and did not return, playing six shifts in 4:49 of ice time before departing. Pacioretty was initially assessed a five-minute major on the play, but was not penalized upon review. Toronto went on to win 4-0.

The 26-year-old Peeke has two assists in 13 games so far this season, averaging 16:12 of ice time per game. He was acquired by the Bruins from the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, scoring one goal and 10 points in 38 games games combined between the two teams last year.

The Bruins will be back in action Thursday evening at home against the Calgary Flames.