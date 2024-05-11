Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is day-to-day after leaving Game 3 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury, head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Saturday.

Marchand appeared to incur the injury on a hit from Sam Bennett partway through the first period. He continued to play and finished the rest of the first and second period before leaving the game in the third.

Montgomery said Saturday he was no fan of the hit.

“Having seen it, there’s a history there with Bennett. There’s clearly evidence of what went on," the Bruins coach said.

The 35 year-old Marchand has three goals and seven assists in 10 playoff games. Marchand had 29 goals and 67 points in 82 games during the regular season.

The Bruins were defeated 6-2 by the Panthers in Game 3 Friday and now trail the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 will go Sunday evening at TD Garden in Boston.