Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand participated in Tuesday's morning skate but will not play in Game 5 against Florida Panthers as they try to stave off elimination, head coach Jim Montgomery announced.

Marchand missed Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3 on Sunday and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The 5-foot-9 winger was injured in the first period during the Bruins' 6-1 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday after colliding with Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery expressed his displeasure of the hit to reporters on Saturday, insinuating that it was "outside the lines" and that Bennett "knew what he was doing".

"Having seen it, there's a history there with Bennett. There's clearly evidence of what went on," said Montgomery.

The Panthers lead the series 3-1 and have a chance to reach the Eastern Conference Finals with a win on Tuesday.

If necessary, the series will shift to Boston for Game 6 on Friday.