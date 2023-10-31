Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy has been suspended four games for an illegal check to the head on Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Florida Panthers.

The play happened Monday night when McAvoy caught Ekman-Larsson's head with his shoulder in front of the Panthers net more than a second after Ekman-Larsson had played the puck during the third period with the game tied 1-1.

McAvoy received a match penalty for the hit and the Bruins killed off the five-minute major, eventually earning a 3-2 overtime win to improve to 8-0-1 this season. Ekman-Larsson did not return to the game following the hit.

McAvoy's lone career suspension came in the 2019 playoffs when he received a one-game ban for a hit to the head of then-Columbus Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson. He is not considered a repeat offender.

The 25-year-old blueliner has two goals and eight points in nine games this season for the Bruins.

The Bruins are back in action Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.