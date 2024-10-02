The Boston Bruins claimed goaltender Jiri Patera off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Patera, 25, signed a two-year, $1.55 million deal with the Canucks in the off-season.

The 6-foot-3 netminder appeared in six games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, going 1-3-1 with a .893 save percentage and 3.98 goals-against average. He went 11-10-4 with a .903 save percentage and a 2,99 GAA in 25 games with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

Swayman remains away from Bruins

Patera joins the Bruins at a time where there is uncertainty in net with No. 1 goaltender Jeremy Swayman still unsigned as an restricted free agent.

Bruins president Cam Neely addressed the situation on Monday, telling reporters "I have 64 million reasons why I'd be playing right now", implying a contract offer worth $64 million.

Swayman's agent Lewis Gross defending his client later on Monday insinuating that at no time the $64 million number had been referenced.

"Well, put it this way: As dramatically as it played out Monday, as publicly as it played out, there's still a week here for Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins to repair things, to get back to the bargaining table before either of them lose something tangible," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston explained of the situation on Tuesday. "And, I think that fact alone guarantees that after a little bit of a cooling off period, they're going to take another run at this. Consider this: If Jeremy Swayman isn't signed by opening night, every night of the season that passes by, he is forfeiting salary - something like $40,000 a day. If he's not in uniform for the Bruins.

"If the Bruins don't sign him by opening night, they will have a more difficult time fitting him under their cap structure when they eventually do. And so, because of those facts, and while clearly there's some emotion here, Jeremy Swayman still has some bad feelings about the way his summer arbitration hearing went in 2023. Probably doesn't like the way Cam Neely obviously tabled what is a true $64 million offer. There is a lot of money. There is a real offer there, and there is a week here for them to get back and to try to find something to get this player signed."

Head coach Jim Montgobery also recently told reporters that Joonas Korpisalo, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators last June, is scheduled to be starter when the regular season starts on Oct 8.

Korpisalo, 30, registered a 21-26-4 record with the Senators last season with a .890 save percentage and 3.27 GAA