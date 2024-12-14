The Boston Bruins claimed forward Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers from the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Wahlstrom, 24, appeared in 27 games with New York this season, scoring two goals with two assists.

Drafted 11th overall by the Islanders in 2018, Wahlstrom made his NHL debut on Oct. 14, 2019 against the St. Louis Blues.

He is on a one-year, $1 million contract he signed on July 25 and will be a restricted free agent after this season.

The Portland, Maine native has appeared in 220 career NHL games, scoring 36 goals with 71 points, all with the Islanders.