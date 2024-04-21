The Boston Bruins are still weighing their options in net ahead of Game 2 of their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Head coach Jim Montgomery said they were still "contemplating" what to do with their goaltending in Game 2.

The Bruins jumped out to a 1-0 series lead with a commanding 5-1 victory on Saturday, where Jeremy Swayman stopped 35 of 36 shots.

Boston hasn't started the same goaltender in consecutive games since Swayman got the call on Feb. 19 against the Dallas Stars and Feb. 21 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Part of what has pushed the Bruins to the playoffs has been the strong play of both netminders.

Swayman finished the regular season with a 25-10-8 record, a .916 save percentage and a 2.53 goals against average. His counterpart, Linus Ullmark, went 22-10-7 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.57 GAA.

The gamesmanship between the two coaches in this series already influenced the series opener. Toronto's Sheldon Keefe, when asked for an update on the status of star winger William Nylander on Saturday ahead of Game 1, simply replied "nothing."

Montgomery, on the other hand, when asked on Saturday morning which goaltender would get the nod in the opening game, replied "one of the guys wearing pads."

The Bruins have won eight straight games against the Maple Leafs dating back to last season, and Game 2 of the series picks up from TD Garden in Boston on Monday.