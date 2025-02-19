Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy remains in hospital after undergoing "an irrigation and debridement procedure" stemming from an infection in his right shoulder.

McAvoy was ruled out of the 4 Nations Final for Team USA on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury suffered in the team's win over Canada on Saturday night. He missed the team's meaningless game against Sweden on Monday - a 2-1 loss.

In a statement, Bruins head team physician Peter Asnis said McAvoy's condition is improving.

"Charlie McAvoy sustained an injury to his right shoulder acromioclavicular joint in Team USA's 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland on February 13," Asnis said. "He underwent treatment, which was administered by Team USA's medical staff. Upon returning to Boston, he developed increasing pain, for which he was evaluated by the Boston Bruins medical staff. After undergoing x-rays, MRIs, and bloodwork, he was diagnosed as having an infection in his right shoulder, as well as a significant injury to his AC joint.

"He underwent an irrigation and debridement procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital on February 18. He remains in the hospital, where he is being treated with IV antibiotics, and his condition is improving."

The 27-year-old McAvoy went without a point in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but logged 19:45 of ice time in the American's opening win over Finland and 19:27 of ice time in their win over Team Canada.

The United States leaned heavily on Jaccob Slavin and Brock Faber in their first game against Canada, with both finishing with over 25 minutes of ice time. Noah Hanifin sat just above McAvoy with 20:13 of ice time, while Zach Werenski and Adam Fox saw just under 14 minutes of ice time each.

"It hurts for sure," Hanifin said Tuesday of losing McAvoy. "You just hope that he's healing up, and doing better."

Team USA put Quinn Hughes on standby Tuesday after ruling out McAvoy, but he is not eligible to play unless there is an additional injury on defence. As of Tuesday night, it was unclear whether Hughes would even travel to Boston.

Hughes was late removal from Team USA's roster due to injury, with Jake Sanderson taking his place. Sanderson drew into the lineup for the first time in the tournament against Sweden, logging 17:08 of ice time. The Ottawa Senators defenceman will now be called upon game to fill McAvoy's spot for the final against Team Canada.

McAvoy has seven goals and 23 points in 50 games with the Bruins this season while averaging a team-high 23:40 of ice time. The star blueliner is signed through the 2029-30 season at a cap hit of $9.5 million.