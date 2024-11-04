The Boston Bruins got their season back on track with two wins over the weekend, but Sunday's victory came with David Pastrnak pinned to the bench in third period.

Pastrnak was benched for the entire third frame as the Bruins closed out a 2-0 win over the Seattle Kraken, improving their record to 6-6-1 on the season.

“Coach’s decision, third period,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said, per The Athletic. “That’s all I’m going to comment on.”

Pastrnak finished the game with seven shots in 14:21 of ice time. He was also credited with one blocked shot, two giveaways and one takeaway.

The 28-year-old winger has six goals and 11 points in 13 games this season. He is the team's highest-paid player, carrying a cap hit of $11.25 million through 2030-31.

Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy said after Sunday's win he believes Pastrnak will come out motivated as the Bruins play the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

“He’s one of the most important players on our team,” McAvoy said. “He’s an assistant captain here. He’s so vital to this group. The only thing that matters is us getting two points. I know the way he prepares and the success he wants to have and how much of a competitor he is. Toronto, we can shift the focus. The schedule is like this, this and this. There’s no time to wallow around.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him in Toronto. I think he’s going to have a great game.”

The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime in their first meeting of the season last month, with Pastrnak posting a goal and assist in that victory.