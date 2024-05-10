Boston Bruins defenceman Andrew Peeke is available to return for Game 3 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers Friday night, head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters.

Peeke has been out since Game 2 of Boston's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs after sustaining a finger injury. He has not played since April 22.

The 26-year-old was acquired by the Bruins at the trade deadline from the Columbus Blue Jackets and appeared in 15 games down the stretch of the regular season with Boston, managing two assists. He concluded the regular season with one goal and nine helpers in 38 games.

Peeke averaged 13:47 of ice time in his two appearances against the Maple Leafs in the opening round.

The Bruins and Panthers sit tied in their series at one game apiece, with the winner advancing to play the winner of the series between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final.