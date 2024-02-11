Bruins D Grzelcyk fined $5K for spearing Capitals' Pacioretty
Boston Bruins defenceman Matt Grzelcyk has been fined $5,000 for spearing Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty, NHL Player Safety announced on Sunday.
The incident occurred during the first period of the Bruins' 3-0 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.
Grzelcyk, 30, was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.
The fine is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The Charlestown, Mass., native has two goals, five assists and a plus-six rating in 38 games this season.
In 420 career regular-season games, all with the Bruins, Grzelcyk has 25 goals and 106 helpers.