The Boston Bruins and defenceman Parker Wotherspoon have agreed to a one-year, $800,00 extension, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

He has appeared in 32 games so far this season, tallying six assists in an average ice time of 17:58 per game.

The 26-year-old signed with the Bruins as a free agent this past summer. He was drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round in 2015 and appeared in 12 games with the team last season.

In 44 NHL games, Wotherspoon has a total of seven assists and 27 penalty minutes.

The Surrey, B.C. native is currently on a one-year, $775,000 deal.