It appears Zdeno Chara could soon be back with the Boston Bruins.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed to the Boston Globe on Tuesday that the 47-year-old former defenceman is looking to take the up on an offer to join their staff.

“The Boston Bruins are excited to be exploring the opportunity to welcome Zdeno Chara in an advisory role that supports our players and coaches,” Sweeney said. “We have had an open invitation and ongoing dialogue with Zdeno to return in some capacity whenever he felt it was right for both he and his family. Zdeno recently indicated he has interest to help and be involved.

"While his schedule and role are still unfolding, we believe he can make a positive impact on the organization as a mentor to our players and advisor to our coaching staff.”

Chara retired from the NHL in 2022 after spending his final season with the New York Islanders. He played with the Bruins from 2006-2020, winning the Stanley Cup as captain of the team in 2011.

The potential addition of the legendary 6-foot-9 former blueliner comes as the Bruins are at risk of seeing their eight-year postseason streak come to an end. Boston currently sits in the top wild-card spot with 56 points through 52 games, but the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the other wild-card spot, have 55 points in 49 games and the outside-the-playoff picture Columbus Blue Jackets have 55 points through 50 games.

The Bruins fired head coach Jim Montgomery after an 8-9-3 start to the season, with Joe Sacco going 17-12-3 since taking over.

Boston is looking to bounce back Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets after a disastrous 7-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.