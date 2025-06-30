The Boston Bruins signed three players Monday morning, headlined by restricted free agent defenceman Henri Jokiharju on a three-year deal.

The Bruins also inked forward John Beecher and goaltender Michael DiPietro. The moves come one day after they extended restricted free agent forward Morgan Geekie to a six-year, $33 million.

Jokiharju receives a three-year deal worth $9 million total and $3 million annually. Beecher's contract is for one year and $900,000, while DiPietro receives a two-year, $1.625 million deal with an $812,500 cap hit.

Jokiharju, 25, finished last season with the Boston Bruins after he was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres for a draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

He recorded three goals and 10 points in 60 games split between the Sabres and Bruins last season while averaging 17:50 of ice time.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $3.1 million contract.

Drafted 29th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017, Jokiharju has 19 goals and 97 points in 207 career games split between the Blackhawks, Sabres, and Bruins.

The Oulu, Finland, native represented his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season in a fourth-place finish. He also won gold for Finland at the 2019 World Championship.

Beecher, 24, had three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 78 games for the club last season.

DiPietro had a 2.05 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 40 games during the AHL regular season this year with the Providence Bruins.

Bruins extend Geekie

Geekie receives $5.5 million annually on his six-year deal that was agreed to Sunday night.

The 26-year-old recorded 33 goals and 57 points in 77 games with the club last season.

He joined the Bruins as an unrestricted free agent in July 2023 after he was not extended a qualifying offer by the Seattle Kraken.

The 6-foot-3 centre is coming off a two-year, $4 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $2 million.

Drafted 67th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017, Geekie has 72 goals and 159 points in 333 career games split between the Hurricanes, Kraken, and Bruins.

The Strathclair, Man., native represented Canada at the 2022 World Championship, taking home a silver medal.