Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand told reporters on Tuesday that he underwent three surgeries over the off-season.

Marchand said he had surgery on a torn elbow tendon that he played through during the 2023-24 campaign and also had surgeries to address groin and abdominal injuries sustained late in the season.

The 36-year-old forward added he is hoping to be ready for the start of training camp later this month ahead of his 16th NHL season.

Marchand had 29 goals and 67 points in 82 games last season, adding three goals and 10 points in 11 playoff games.

Selected in the third round in 2006, Marchand has appeared in 1,029 career games with the Bruins, posting 401 goals and 929 points.