Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand exited Friday's Game 3 against the Florida Panthers due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Marchand appeared to incur the injury on a hit from Sam Bennett partway through the first period. He continued to play and finished the rest of the first and second period before leaving the game in the third.

The 35 year-old has three goals and seven assists in nine playoff games. Marchand had 29 goals and 67 points in 82 games this season.

The Bruins were defeated 6-2 by the Panthers 3-0 in Game 3 and now trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.