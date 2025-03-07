The Boston Bruins have a deal in place to acquire defenceman Henri Jokiharju from the Buffalo Sabres, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger reports the deal will happen if it got done in time before the NHL's 3:00 p.m. ET trade deadline.

In 42 games so far this season, Jokiharju has three goals and three assists for six points.

He's spent his last six seasons in Buffalo after coming over in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season and carries a $3.1 million cap hit for 2024-25.

Bruins sellers on deadline day

The Bruins traded a number of key pieces Friday, shipping veteran forward Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers and defenceman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston also pulled off a swap with Colorado to acquire forward Casey Mittelstadt from the Colorado Avalanche along with forward William Zellers and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for forward Charlie Coyle and a 2025 fifth-rounder.

The Bruins also sent forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers earlier in the week. They enter play Friday three points out of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot.