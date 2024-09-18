Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney seemingly confirmed the obvious on Wednesday.

Sweeney announced that unsigned restricted free-agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman will not report to training camp as long as he remains without a contract.

Saying that he was "disappointed" that Swayman won't be on the ice with the rest of his teammate, Sweeney noted that he was optimistic that the 25-year-old Anchorage, AK native would be signed ahead of the Dec. 1 RFA deadline.

The 111th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede, Swayman was set to have the chance to emerge as the team's out-and-out No. 1 netminder following the offseason trade of Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators.

Splitting time with the Swede for the past three seasons, Swayman appeared in 44 games in 2023-2024, going 25-10-8 with a goals against average of 2.53 and a .917 save percentage.

An All-Star in 2024, Swayman shared the William M. Jennings Trophy with Ullmark in 2023 as the NHL's goaltending tandem with fewest goals against in a given season.

Joonas Korpisalo, acquired from the Senators in the Ullmark trade, Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro are among the team's goaltending options as camp opens.