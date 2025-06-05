The Boston Bruins have hired Marco Sturm as the team's new head coach.

He moves into the role after Joe Sacco served as the team's interim head coach for most of this season. Sacco went 25-30-7 after replacing Jim Montgomery, who started the year with an 8-9-3 record.

“We’re proud to name Marco as the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome him, Astrid, Mason, and Kaydie to Boston,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room. Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion. His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans. We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be.”

Sturm had been serving as head coach of the AHL's Ontario Reign. He was in his third season with the club with after spending four years as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings.

The 46-year-old spent five seasons with the Bruins from 2005 to 2010 during his playing career.