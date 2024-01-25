OTTAWA — After giving up a two-goal lead, Brad Marchand scored the winner at 1:48 of overtime to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic also scored for the Bruins (30-9-9) and Jeremy Swayman stopped 35 shots.

Thomas Chabot and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Senators (18-24-2) while Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Trailing 2-1, Ottawa's Josh Norris thought he had tied the game at 13:18 of the third, but officials determined a hand pass was involved.

The Senators made up for it with a power-play goal at 16:42 when Tarasenko wired a shot that blew past Swayman to make it 2-2.

Leading 1-0, Boston extended its lead at 8:19 with Frederic beating Korpisalo high blocker side. The Senators managed to cut the lead to one with a late power-play goal.

Drake Batherson made a backhand pass to Chabot who snapped a shot past Swayman for his second of the season.

The goal resulted in a scrum behind the net and Chabot getting sucker punched by Charlie McAvoy which created a bigger melee and roughing penalties being assessed to McAvoy, Wotherspoon, Tim Stuzle and an unsportsmanlike conduct to Batherson.

The Bruins were largely outplayed in the first but still led 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes.

Ottawa failed to capitalize on its two power play opportunities, while Boston scored just three seconds into its power play at 18:36 in the opening frame.

Pastrnak beat Korpisalo from just inside the blue line on the Bruins third shot of the period.

NOTES

Thursday marked Shane Pinto’s home debut after serving his 41-game suspensio … Ottawa D Travis Hamonic missed the game due to an upper body injury, while Dominik Kubalik and Zack MacEwen were a healthy scratch … The Bruins Matthew Poitras was a healthy scratch.

NEXT UP:

Ottawa: Hosts the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Boston: Travel to Philadelphia to play the Flyers on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.