A 30-save performance from Linus Ullmark was not enough to propel the Boston Bruins to a Game 2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

The Bruins made the decision to keep their goalie rotation in place Monday despite Jeremy Swayman's 35-save showing in a 5-1 Game 1 win on Saturday night. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery pointed the blame for Monday's 3-2 loss on a lack of offence, rather than anything to do with goaltending.

"No second guesses. He was terrific," Montgomery said postgame of Ullmark. "He made multiple big-time saves, and it's the strength of our team. Both of them played really well.

"We only scored two goals."

Ullmark made multiple big saves in loss, denying Calle Jarnkrok on a one-timer that was reviewed and making a sprawling save on Nick Robertson to keep the game tied 2-2. He was beaten on the game-winning goal as the Bruins allowed a breakaway to three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews.

“Yeah, there’s a reason he scored 69,” Ullmark said of the Maple Leafs star. “So, try to get him next time. That’s all I can say now.”

The series now shifts to Toronto, with the early expectation being that the Bruins will stay the course and return to Swayman for Game 3 on Wednesday.

There was little to separate the two goaltenders in the regular season, with neither starting more than one straight game since the start of March. Swayman finished the year with a 25-10-8 record, a .916 save percentage and a 2.53 goals-against average, while Ullmark's record for 2023-24 stood at 22-10-7 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.58 GAA.

“There’s some things to clean up, definitely,” Ullmark added. “But it’s a long series and now it’s all about recharging. The sun will come up tomorrow as well. We go to Toronto and duke it out once again.”