Boston Bruins defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk was fined $2,734.38 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Saturday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This is the maximum fined allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Late in the first period, Shattenkirk made contact with Michael Bunting from the bench, though no penalty was assessed.

Boston went on to win the game 6-4, where Shattenkirk provided a second-period goal.