The Boston Bruins lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 after the first period in Game 4 of their first-round series on Saturday.

James van Riemsdyk put the Bruins on top when intercepted Ryan Reaves pass in the slot and beat Maple Leafs netminder Ilya Somsonov to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead late in the period.

The goal came right after the Bruins killed the Maple Leafs second power play of the game, only recording one shot on goal in each of them

Toronto is 0-2 on the power play on Saturday after going 0-5 on the man advantage in Game 3.

Boston had one opportunity on the man advantage but failed to convert.

Samsonov stopped six of seven shots for the Maple Leafs in the period while Jeremy Swayman stopped all seven shots he faced in the Bruins' net.

The Bruins held a 2-1 series advantage heading into Saturday's Game 4.