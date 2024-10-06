The Boston Bruins have agreed to an eight-year, $66 million deal with goaltender Jeremy Swayman, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Swayman, 25, went 25-10-8 last season with the Boston Bruins and was among the league leaders with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He also appeared in 12 playoff games, going 6-6 with a 2.16 GAA and .933 save percentage before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The 6-foot-3 netminder is coming off a one-year, $3.475 million deal he signed with the Bruins in August of 2023.

Drafted 111th overall by the Bruins in 2017, Swayman has a career 79-33-15 record with a 2.34 GAA and .919 save percentage.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native represented the United States at the 2022 World Championship, registering a 4-3 record with a 2.23 GAA and .910 save percentage en route to a fourth-place finish. He also took home a bronze medal at the 2018 World Juniors, appearing in one game.