Boston Bruins defenceman Michael Callahan has been fined $2,018.23 for cross-checking against Anaheim Ducks forward Jansen Harkins in Wednesday's game.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Callahan was given a two-minute minor penalty for high-sticking in the second period and an additional five-minute penalty after he and Harkins dropped the gloves in the third period.

Callahan played 14:14 in Wednesday's 6-2 loss, finishing with one blocked shot and one shot on goal. He has zero points in 14 games this season.

The Bruins will be back in action on Saturday in Detroit against the Red Wings.