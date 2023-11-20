Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of assault and battery against a family or household member, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s press office confirmed to The Athletic Monday.

The Bruins announced Saturday that Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.

The Bruins did not provide any details about the incident, other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work with Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed.

Lucic, 35, is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.

