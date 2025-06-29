The Boston Bruins are finalizing a six-year, $33M contract extension with restricted free agent forward Morgan Geekie, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston. The deal comes with a $5.5M AAV.

Geekie, 26, recorded 33 goals and 57 points in 77 games with the club last season.

He joined the Bruins as an unrestricted free agent in July 2023 after he was not extended a qualifying offer by the Seattle Kraken.

The 6-foot-3 centre is coming off a two-year, $4 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $2 million.

Drafted 67th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017, Geekie has 72 goals and 159 points in 333 career games split between the Hurricanes, Kraken, and Bruins.

The Strathclair, Man., native represented Canada at the 2022 World Championship, taking home a silver medal.