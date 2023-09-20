The Boston Bruins named Brad Marchand as the team's captain on Wednesday.

The moves come after Patrice Bergeron retired in the off-season.

The Boston Bruins are proud to announce Brad Marchand as the club's next captain.



Marchand, 35, is entering his 15th season with the Bruins, having joined the team as a third-round pick in the 2006 draft.

The winger has 372 goals and 862 points over 947 career games. He posted 21 goals and 67 points in 73 games last season.

A Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins in 2011, Marchand becomes the third Bruins captain in four years after Bergeron replaced Zdeno Chara in the role in 2020.

Marchand enters this season in position to continue to climb the franchise's record book. With 82 games played, Marchand would surpass Chara and Wayne Cashman to sit sixth all-time in games played for the Bruins. He currently also sits sixth in goals and ninth in assists in franchise history.

