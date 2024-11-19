The Boston Bruins dropped to 8-9-3 this season with a blowout 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

The Bruins are currently mired in a three-game winless skid and have just two wins in their past seven games.

“Not happy with the way things are going,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said after the latest loss. “We need to be much better in a lot of areas. Mistakes are going to happen in a game. We’re just compounding them. It’s not acceptable to have the same mistakes and same things over and over.

“It starts with our compete level. We have it throughout periods, but then we have other moments where we think we’re a skill team, and that’s not us. We have to understand our identity.”

Charlie Coyle provided the lone Bruins' goal on Monday, but was in no mood to celebrate with the club in the midst of a tailspin.

“I need to do my part, hold myself accountable, be responsible and be better,” Coyle said. “As a leader, as a player, we can all be better. … We’re not winning games. You got to look in the mirror, first and foremost, and that’s definitely what I’m doing because I know I can be better.”

Boston fell behind 3-0 in the first period Monday, allowing the of first two shorthanded goals on the night to Mathieu Oliver in the ugly opening frame. Head coach Jim Montgomery elected to stick with goaltender Jeremy Swayman after he allowed three goals on the opening 12 shots and he finished with 24 saves of 29 shots.

After inking an eight-year contract extension just prior to the season, Swayman has struggled with a 5-7-2 record, posting .884 save percentage and a 3.47 goals-against average through 14 games. While splitting starts with Linus Ullmark last season, Swayman went 25-10-8 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA.

While the players expressed a sense of urgency after Monday's loss, Montgomery said he will continue to stay the course.

“We just keep building,” Montgomery said. “We just keep demanding that we get to the level that we need to get to.”

Boston will close out a three-game homestand on Thursday against the Utah Hockey Club (7-8-3).