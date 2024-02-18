The Boston Bruins placed forward Oskar Steen on waivers on Sunday while the Detroit Red Wings did the same with forward Matt Luff.

Steen, 25, appeared in 34 games with the Bruins this year, only registering one goal.

The 5-foot-10 centre was drafted 165th overall by the Bruins in 2016 and has four goals and eight points in 60 career games.

He also has three goals and five points in five games with the AHL's Providence Bruins this season.

Luff, 26, appeared in 26 games with the Red Wings this season and has two goals and four points.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Kings in September of 2016, Luff has 15 goals and 27 points in 106 career games split between the Kings, Nashville Predators, and Red Wings.