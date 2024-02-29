Boston Bruins pending unrestricted free agent Jake DeBrusk said Wednesday there's been no talks on a contract extension, leaving him wary of the impending NHL trade deadline.

“It’s in the back of everybody’s mind obviously because nobody is really safe,” DeBrusk told reporters. “It’s one of those times where it’s always intense and stressful, and as a fan it’s exciting and stressful as well. It’s just kind of how it goes. I’ve gone through some pretty interesting ones to be honest.”

While rumours have followed DeBrusk throughout his time in Boston, the 27-year-old forward is now in his seventh season with the Bruins.

Signed at an expiring cap hit of $4 million, he has 13 goals and 27 points in 58 games this season after a career-best 27 goals and 50 points in 64 games last year.

DeBrusk does not own any trade protection in his contract and acknowledged the possibility of a trade is something he has worried about.

“Yeah, of course I do,” DeBrusk said. “I feel like I’ve been around here long enough to know how the league works in that sense of things. Obviously, there’s different things – guys get injured around the league and different stuff that kind of happens that is out of normal control.

"So, it’ll be interesting to see what teams are aggressive, what teams aren’t."

After a strong start to the season, the Bruins have dropped into a tie for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers amid a 3-2-5 record in their last 10 games.

Bruins president Cam Neely told The Athletic this week the team has a "big list" of needs ahead of the March 8 deadline, pointing both defence and offence.