The Boston Bruins have placed forward Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers Thursday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Wahlstrom, 24, has one goal and one assist in 16 games with the Bruins this season.

He was waived earlier in the season by the New York Islanders on Dec. 10 after he had just two goals and four points in 27 games to start the season. He was claimed by the Bruins the next day.

The 11th overall pick by the Islanders in 2018, Wahlstrom made his NHL debut on Oct. 14, 2019 against the St. Louis Blues.

He is currently signed to a one-year, $1 million contract and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Portland, Maine native has appeared in 236 career NHL games, scoring 37 goals with 73 points split between the Islanders and Bruins.

Nieto clears waivers

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Nieto cleared after being waived on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has one goal and two assists in 31 games with Pittsburgh this season. In two games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, he has one goal.

Nieto has appeared in 704 career NHL games, scoring 87 goals with 206 points, split between the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Penguins.