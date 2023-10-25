The Boston Bruins have placed defenceman Ian Mitchell on waivers Wednesday.

Mitchell, 24, has appeared in two games for the Bruins this season, recording one assist. He played 35 games for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23, scoring one goal with seven assists.

A second-round pick (57th overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft by Chicago, Mitchell was dealt to the Bruins along with Alec Regula in exchange for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

He is on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

In 84 career NHL games, the St. Albert, Alta. native has four goals and 17 points.