The Boston Bruins remain open to the possibility of trading captain Brad Marchand, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Johnston reports the two sides continue to go back and forth on a possible extension, but teams calling on the 36-year-old aren't being told "no" right now.

The veteran centre is in the final year of an eight-year, $49 million contract that carries a $6.13 million cap hit.

Marchand is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, head coach Joe Sacco announced earlier this week. Marchand was injured in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, playing just 2:18 in the win. He did not dress as the Bruins suffered a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and missed Tuesday's gameday skate before the update was announced.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said late last month he had received calls on a number of veterans and pending UFAs, Marchand among them. However, Sweeney also said the ultimate goal was to keep Marchand in a Bruins uniform.

The veteran winger agreed, saying he still believes in the organization's path forward.

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career. That hasn’t changed,” Marchand said on Feb. 24, per The Athletic. “They’re aware of that. I think everyone’s aware of that. It’s a gift to play for this team. I take a tremendous pride in it. So yeah, that’s the goal.”

He has 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points in 61 games this season, his 16th with the organization. Marchand has 422 goals and 554 assists for 976 points in 1,090 NHL regular season games.