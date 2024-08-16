While Boston Bruins star goaltender Jeremy Swayman remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, he told NESN that he's optimistic a deal will be reached soon.

Swayman is firmly entrenched as the Bruins starter for this season after the team traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators earlier this summer, receiving Joonas Korpisalo in the deal to back up Swayman.

“There’s a lot of confidence. And I say that because I’ve treated it like business as usual this year," Swayman said. "I’ve been at [the team's training facility], I’ve been working out with our guys, our staff, our players. And I know that there’s something special building in this locker room this year, and I can’t be more excited about that.

"I know that it will take care of itself with time, and all I can do is control how I’m going to be a better goalie for the Boston Bruins this year. So, that’s all I’m focused on. And I know, again, it will work out, and I couldn’t be happier to be a Bruin.”

Swayman traded starts with Ullmark last season before taking over the team's net as their playoff starter. He had a 43-25-10 in the regular season with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage before going 6-6 in the postseason with a 2.15 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

The 25-year-old goaltender went to arbitration last summer before being awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract. He was eligible for arbitration again this year, but neither he nor the Bruins elected to file for it.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said following the team's playoff exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers in May that extending Swayman was atop his off-season list.

“It’s clearly a priority, and Jeremy knows,” Sweeney said at the time. “He’s a big part of our current team and our future.”

According to PuckPedia, the Bruins have more than $8.6 million in cap space with only Swayman left to sign among their restricted free agents.

Selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, Swayman has a career record of 79-33-15 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA.