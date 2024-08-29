Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is still scarred from going through arbitration with the team last summer and said that process has led to a new stance in contract talks this year.

Swayman remains unsigned as a restricted free agent and indicated on the Shut Up Marc podcast that he has no plans to take a team-friendly deal this summer.

"If you were to ask me that same question a year ago, I would answer it truthfully, and I would say it's scary’’ said Swayman. “It's a lot of resentment towards people that want you to succeed, and when you're not getting compensated for your endless efforts and doing what you do best, it's a nerve-wracking feeling because it's your family you're fighting for.

“The answer I'm going to give you this year is that I've educated myself, and that I understand the business side of it all. And it's given me a complete new mindset of understanding the business and how to react to it.

"I understand the cap is going up and where it will be in years. I understand my comparables and how I can't ruin the goalie market for other guys that are going to be in my shoes down the line."

The 25-year-old goaltender went to arbitration last summer before being awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract. He was eligible for arbitration again this year, but neither he nor the Bruins elected to file for it.

The comments released via the podcast this week appear to have set new tone after Swayman told NESN earlier this month that he was optimistic a deal would be reached soon.

“There’s a lot of confidence. And I say that because I’ve treated it like business as usual this year," Swayman said at the time. "I’ve been at [the team's training facility], I’ve been working out with our guys, our staff, our players. And I know that there’s something special building in this locker room this year, and I can’t be more excited about that.

"I know that it will take care of itself with time, and all I can do is control how I’m going to be a better goalie for the Boston Bruins this year. So, that’s all I’m focused on. And I know, again, it will work out, and I couldn’t be happier to be a Bruin.”

Swayman in line for No. 1 role

While time ticks down towards training camp, Swayman is firmly entrenched as the Bruins starter for this season after the team traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators earlier this summer, receiving Joonas Korpisalo in the deal to serve as his backup.

Swayman traded starts with Ullmark last season before taking over the team's net as their playoff starter. He had a 43-25-10 in the regular season with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage before going 6-6 in the postseason with a 2.15 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said following the team's playoff exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers in May that extending Swayman was atop his off-season list.

“It’s clearly a priority, and Jeremy knows,” Sweeney said at the time. “He’s a big part of our current team and our future.”

According to PuckPedia, the Bruins have more than $8.6 million in cap space with only Swayman left to sign among their restricted free agents.

Selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, Swayman has a career record of 79-33-15 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA.