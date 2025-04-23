The Boston Bruins will include Joe Sacco in their head coaching search after he finished out the season under the interim tag.

"I spoke to Joe (Sacco) at length," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Wednesday. "He's aware that we're going to have a coaching search. He's aware that he'll part of the final group of coaches that we get down to because I think he's deserved that. Joe did a really, really good job."

Sweeney noted the coaching search is already underway.

Sacco took over behind the Bruins bench in November after the team fired Jim Montgomery following an 8-9-3 start to the year. Montgomery was hired by the St. Louis Blues just days later, guiding the team to the playoffs with a 35-18-7 record upon taking over.

The 56-year-old Sacco finished the season with a 25-30-7 record as head coach, with the Bruins finishing tied for last in the Eastern Conference after making the playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons.

“I have to accept the responsibility that this team this season significantly underperformed,” Sweeney said Wednesday while talking alongside team president Cam Neely and owner Charlie Jacobs.

“We owe you a better team, and we aim to deliver a better team," Jacobs added.

Sacco coached the Colorado Avalanche from 2009 to 2013, going 130-134-30 with one playoff appearance his four seasons with the team. He has held a role on the Bruins coaching staff since 2014.