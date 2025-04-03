The Boston Bruins have signed Cornell University forward Dalton Bancroft to a one-year, entry-level deal, it was announced Thursday.

The contract carries a value of $950,000 at the NHL level. Bancroft will join the AHL's Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout.

The 24-year-old appeared in 36 games with Cornell this past season, tallying 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points. He played three seasons with the Big Red, recording 31 points in 34 games the season before.

The Madoc, Ont., native was named Most Valuable Player for the Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2021-22, recording a league-high 92 points in 54 games with the Trenton Golden Hawks.