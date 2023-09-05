The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Danton Heinen to a professional tryout agreement.

Heinen, 28, began his career with Boston, tallying 34 goals and 69 assists in 220 career games with the Bruins. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound forward recorded a career-high 47 points in the 2017-18 season, his rookie campaign.

Heinen spent part of the 2019-20 season and the full 2020-21 season with the Anaheim Ducks, before skating with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last two seasons. He has totaled 70 goals and 106 assists for 176 points in 413 career NHL games.

The Langley, BC native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.