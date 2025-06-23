The Boston Bruins announced the signing of Mason Lohrei to a two-year, $6.4 million extension on Monday.

The 24-year-old defenceman played his first full NHL season in 2024-2025.

A native of Baton Rouge, LA, Lohrei appeared in 77 games this past season, scoring five goals and adding 28 assists.

Originally taken with the 58th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft out of United States Hockey League's Green Bay Gamblers, Lohrei went on to spend two seasons at Ohio State before making his professional debut in 2023 with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins.

In 118 career NHL games across two seasons, Lohrei has nine goals and 37 assists.

Internationally, Lohrei was a member of the United States team that won gold at the IIHF World Championships this past spring.