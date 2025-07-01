The Boston Bruins have signed unrestricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot to a five-year, $17 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The contract carries a cap hit of $3.4 million.

Jeannot, 27, recorded seven goals and 13 points in 67 games last season with the Los Angeles Kings. He missed the last 14 games of the regular season and the entire six-game, first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-2 winger is coming off a two-year, $5.33 million contract with an annual cap hit of $2.664 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Nashville Predators in 2018, Jeannot has 49 goals and 93 points in 294 career games split between the Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Kings.

Jeannot’s best season came during the 2021-22 campaign, recording 24 goals and 41 points in 81 games with the Predators.