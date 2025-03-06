The Boston Bruins have signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

The contract has an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Pitlick, 33, has appeared in 43 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins this season, scoring 16 goals with 33 points.

He spent the 2023-24 season split between the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. With New York, he had one goal and four points in 34 games. In the AHL, he had three goals and seven points in 22 games.

A second-round pick (31st overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010, Pitlick signed a professional tryout with Providence on Oct. 17 before inking an AHL contract on Dec. 4.

The Minneapolis, Minn. native has skated in 420 career NHL games, scoring 56 goals with 109 points, split between the Oilers, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues and Rangers.