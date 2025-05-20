The Boston Bruins have signed general manager Don Sweeney to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal keeps Sweeney under contract through the 2027-28 season.

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period. I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

Sweeney has spent the past 10 seasons as general manager of the Bruins, with the team reaching the postseason eight times during his tenure. He was named General Manager of the Year in 2018-19, a season which ended with the Bruins falling to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins finished last in the Atlantic Division this season after replacing head coach Jim Montgomery, who went 8-9-3, with interim head coach Joe Sacco, who finished the year 25-30-7. Sweeney made major changes to the Bruins roster at the trade deadline, trading captain Brad Marchand to the rival Florida Panthers and defenceman Brandon Carlo to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for packages centred around draft picks and prospects.

“I am very appreciative to Charlie, the entire Jacobs family, and to Cam for their continued trust and support,” Sweeney said. “It’s an honour to be part of a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fanbase.

"I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role. Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston.”

Sweeney served as general manager for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off this season, constructing the tournament-winning roster.