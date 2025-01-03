The Boston Bruins have signed forward Mark Kastelic to a three-year, $4.7 million contract extension on Friday.

Kastelic's new deal will keep him with Bruins through the 2027-28 campaign at an annual cap hit of $1.567 million

The 25-year-old centre was acquire by the Bruins, along with goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and a draft pick, from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Linus Ullmark prior to the 2024 NHL Draft.

Kastelic has four goals and 11 points in 39 games this season with the Bruins. He is second in the NHL with 151 hits and is tied for first on the team with 76 penalty minutes.

Drafted 125th overall by the Senators in 2019, Kastelic has 18 goals and 36 points in 183 games split between the Senators and Bruins.

Entering Friday's action, the Bruins sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with a 20-16-4 record and are four points back of the Florida Panthers.

Boston takes on the division leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.