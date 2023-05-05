The Boston Bruins signed forward Matthew Poitras to a three-year, entry-level deal, the team announced on Friday.

The #NHLBruins have signed Matthew Poitras to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season.



📰: https://t.co/9ZLalSyUj0 pic.twitter.com/eFr6P81Mjc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 5, 2023

Poitras was the Bruins' second-round selection (54th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old forward played last season with Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm where he recorded 16 goals and 95 points in 63 games.

In his two seasons in the OHL, Poitras has 37 goals and 145 points in 131 games.