The Boston Bruins have signed veteran forward Tyler Johnson to a professional tryout on Saturday.

Johnson, 33, played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, recording 17 goals and 31 points in 67 games.

He is coming off a seven-year, $35 million deal he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning in July of 2017.

The 5-foot-8 centre was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Lightning, along with a draft pick, in exchange for defenceman Brent Seabrook’s contract.

Johnson helped the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning in 2011, Johnson has 193 goals and 431 points in 738 career games split between the Lightning and Blackhawks.

The Spokane, Wash., native represented the United States at the 2014 World Championship, recording six goals and nine points en route to a sixth-place finish.