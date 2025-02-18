The Boston Bruins are expected to issue an update on defenceman Charlie McAvoy on Tuesday morning, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

McAvoy missed Team USA's meaningless game against Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday due to an upper-body injury.

The Boston Globe reports McAvoy was admitted to Mass. General Hospital on Monday due to the injury.

The 27-year-old blueliner is without a point in the tournament, but logged 19:45 of ice time in the American's opening win over Finland and 19:27 of ice time in their win over Team Canada on Saturday.

McAvoy has seven goals and 23 points in 50 games with the Bruins this season while averaging a team-high 23:40 of ice time.

The star blueliner is signed through the 2029-30 season at a cap hit of $9.5 million.

Team USA will face Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday.