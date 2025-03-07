The Boston Bruins have traded captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers pending trade call, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The return for the Bruins remains TBD.

Marchand, 36, was a staple in Boston, leading the team to their first Stanley Cup championship in 39 years in 2011. He was a core piece of a team that won three Presidents’ Trophies (2014, 2020, 2023), five division titles (2011, 2012, 2014, 2020, and 2023), and made three Stanley Cup Final appearances (2011, 2013, 2019).

He has 21 goals and 47 points in 61 games with the Bruins this season.

The 5-foot-9 winger is in the final season of an eight-year, $49 million contract that carries a cap hit of $6.125 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 71st overall by the Bruins in 2006, Marchand has 422 goals and 976 points in 1,090 career games over 16 seasons in Boston.

Marchand’s best statistical season came during the 2018-19 campaign, recording 36 goals and 100 points in 79 games. He was a two-time first-team all-star (2017, 2021), and a two-time second-team all-star (2019, 2020) during his time with the Bruins.

The Halifax native represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February in a first-place finish. He also represented his country at the 2016 World Championship and World Cup of Hockey, taking home gold at both events.