The Boston Bruins unveiled a list of the 100 most legendary players in franchise history on Tuesday, dubbed the "Historic 100", in advance of the team's 100th season.

Presenting the Historic 100.



As the first step in picking the #NHLBruins All-Centennial Team, pres. by @rapid7, the selection committee has identified the 100 most legendary players in franchise history.



Congratulations to all! https://t.co/o2JIj8RLKJ pic.twitter.com/p46AqHso3o — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 12, 2023

The list was voted upon by an independent committee of journalists, media members, historians, and members of the hockey community.

The Bruins have asked another independent committee to select an All-Centennial Team from the Historic 100, which will be comprised of 12 forwards, six defencemen, and two goaltenders.

The Bruins' "All-Centennial Team" will be announced on Oct. 12 at the team's Centennial Gala.

The Historic 100 list includes 25 members of the Hockey Hall of Fame and four active players including Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and David Pastrnak.

Here are some of the most notable players selected to the Bruins' "Historic 100":

Bobby Orr

Bobby Orr is considered to be one of the greatest defencemen and players to ever play the game.

The native of Parry Sound, Ont., led the Bruins to two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972 and was named the Conn Smythe winner in both years.

Orr won an NHL record eight consecutive Norris Trophies as the league's best defenceman from 1968-1975.

The 6-foot-defenceman holds the record for the highest plus/minus in one season with a plus-124 during as well as most points (139) and assists (102) by a defenceman in a season all during the 1970-71 campaign,

Orr won three Hart Trophies (1970-72), two Art Ross Trophies (1970, 1975), Calder Trophy (1967), Lester B. Pearson Award (1975) and was named as an NHL first-team all-star eight consecutive seasons from 1968-75.

Orr played 12 seasons in the NHL, recording 270 goals and 915 points in 657 career games split between the Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979 and is one of 10 players to have the three-year waiting period waived.

Orr was named as one of the NHL's top 100 players during the league's centennial season in 2017.

Phil Esposito

Phil Esposito was one of the greatest goal scorers of his generation.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native was the NHL's goal scoring leader between 1970-1975 and his 76 goals during the 1970-71 campaign was a league record until it was broken by Wayne Gretzky in 1982.

Esposito led the Bruins to two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972 and won two Hart Trophies as league MVP in 1969 and 1974.

The 6-foot-1 forward was a six-time first-team all-star, won five Art Ross trophies (1969, 1971-74), and two Lester B. Pearson Awards (1971,1974) with the Bruins.

Esposito recorded 717 goals and 1,590 points in 1,282 career games split between the Blackhawks, Bruins, and New York Rangers.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984 and was named as one of the NHL's Top 100 players in 2017.

Joe Thornton

Joe Thornton was the face of the Bruins from 1997-2006.

The St. Thomas, Ont., native was drafted first overall by the Bruins in the 1997 draft and led the Bruins in scoring for three seasons.

Thornton led the Bruins five playoff appearances and two division titles in his eight seasons with the club.

The 6-foot-4 centre was traded to the San Jose Sharks during the 2005-06 season in exchange for forwards Marco Sturm, Wayne Primeau, and defenceman Brad Stuart.

Thornton has 430 goals and 1,539 points in his 1,714-game career split between the Bruins, Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers

Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara signed with the Bruins as an unrestricted free agent in prior to the 2006-07 season and was immediately named captain of the club, succeeding Thornton.

The 6-foot-9 defenceman proceeded to lead the Bruins to 10 playoff appearances, including five division titles, and two Presidents' Trophies in his 14 seasons with the team.

Chara captained the Bruins to a 2011 Stanley Cup victory, the team's first championship since 1972.

The Trencin, Czechia native won the Norris Trophy in 2009, the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011, and was named as a first-team all-star twice (2009, 2014) as as a member of the Bruins.

Chara recorded 209 goals and 680 points in 1,680 games split between the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Bruins, and Washington Capitals.

Patrice Bergeron

After Chara left the Bruins as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Bergeron took the reigns as captain and became the face of the team.

The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., native was drafted 45th overall by the Bruins in the 2003 draft and immediately made the team for the 2003-04 season.

Bergeron went on to win a record six Selke Trophies (2012, 2014-15, 2017, 2022-23) as the league best defensive forward.

He helped the Bruins to a Stanley Cup victory in 2011 and led them to 14 playoff appearances with six division titles and three Presidents' Trophies.

Bergeron led the Bruins to an NHL record 65 wins and 135 points last season.

The 6-foot-1 centre played his entire 19-season career with the Bruins and had 427 goals and 1,040 points in 1,294 games.

The full "Historic 100" list can be found here:

Jason Allison

Don Awrey

P.J. Axelsson

Ace Bailey

Marty Barry

Bobby Bauer

Patrice Bergeron

Leo Boivin

Ray Bourque

Johnny Boychuk

Frank Brimsek

Johnny Bucyk

Herb Cain

Wayne Cashman

Zdeno Chara

Gerry Cheevers

Dit Clapper

Roy Conacher

Bill Cowley|

Jack Crawford

Keith Crowder

Byron Dafoe

Gary Doak

Ted Donato

Woody Dumart

Phil Esposito

Andrew Ference

Fernie Flaman

Gilles Gilbert

Ted Green

Lionel Hitchman

Ken R. Hodge

Flash Hollett

Nathan Horton

Bronco Horvath

Craig Janney

Eddie Johnston

Stan Jonathan

Steve Kasper

Phil Kessel

Gord Kluzak

David Krejci

Torey Krug

Leo Labine

Reggie Lemelin

Ken Linseman

Milan Lucic

Fleming Mackell

Brad Marchand

Don Marcotte

Charlie McAvoy

Don McKenney

Johnny McKenzie

Peter McNab

Rick Middleton

Mike Milbury

Doug Mohns

Andy Moog

Glen Murray

Cam Neely

Mike O'Connell

Willie O'Ree

Terry O'Reilly

Adam Oates

Harry Oliver

Bobby Orr

Brad Park

David Pastrnak

Barry Pederson

Pete Peeters

Johnny Peirson

Bill Quackenbush

Tuukka Rask

Jean Ratelle

Mark Recchi

Sergei Samsonov

Derek Sanderson

Ed Sandford

Marc Savard

Bobby Schmautz

Milt Schmidt

Dennis Seidenberg

Gregg Sheppard

Eddie Shore

Charlie Simmer

Dallas Smith

Rick Smith

Fred Stanfield

Vic Stasiuk

Don Sweeney

Tim Thomas

Tiny Thompson

Joe Thornton

Shawn Thornton

Jerry Toppazzini

Carol Vadnais

Cooney Weiland

John Wensink

Glen Wesley

Eddie Westfall