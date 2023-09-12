Bruins unveil "Historic 100" list ahead of team's 100th season
The Boston Bruins unveiled a list of the 100 most legendary players in franchise history on Tuesday, dubbed the "Historic 100", in advance of the team's 100th season.
The list was voted upon by an independent committee of journalists, media members, historians, and members of the hockey community.
The Bruins have asked another independent committee to select an All-Centennial Team from the Historic 100, which will be comprised of 12 forwards, six defencemen, and two goaltenders.
The Bruins' "All-Centennial Team" will be announced on Oct. 12 at the team's Centennial Gala.
The Historic 100 list includes 25 members of the Hockey Hall of Fame and four active players including Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and David Pastrnak.
Here are some of the most notable players selected to the Bruins' "Historic 100":
Bobby Orr
Bobby Orr is considered to be one of the greatest defencemen and players to ever play the game.
The native of Parry Sound, Ont., led the Bruins to two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972 and was named the Conn Smythe winner in both years.
Orr won an NHL record eight consecutive Norris Trophies as the league's best defenceman from 1968-1975.
The 6-foot-defenceman holds the record for the highest plus/minus in one season with a plus-124 during as well as most points (139) and assists (102) by a defenceman in a season all during the 1970-71 campaign,
Orr won three Hart Trophies (1970-72), two Art Ross Trophies (1970, 1975), Calder Trophy (1967), Lester B. Pearson Award (1975) and was named as an NHL first-team all-star eight consecutive seasons from 1968-75.
Orr played 12 seasons in the NHL, recording 270 goals and 915 points in 657 career games split between the Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.
He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979 and is one of 10 players to have the three-year waiting period waived.
Orr was named as one of the NHL's top 100 players during the league's centennial season in 2017.
Phil Esposito
Phil Esposito was one of the greatest goal scorers of his generation.
The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native was the NHL's goal scoring leader between 1970-1975 and his 76 goals during the 1970-71 campaign was a league record until it was broken by Wayne Gretzky in 1982.
Esposito led the Bruins to two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972 and won two Hart Trophies as league MVP in 1969 and 1974.
The 6-foot-1 forward was a six-time first-team all-star, won five Art Ross trophies (1969, 1971-74), and two Lester B. Pearson Awards (1971,1974) with the Bruins.
Esposito recorded 717 goals and 1,590 points in 1,282 career games split between the Blackhawks, Bruins, and New York Rangers.
He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984 and was named as one of the NHL's Top 100 players in 2017.
Joe Thornton
Joe Thornton was the face of the Bruins from 1997-2006.
The St. Thomas, Ont., native was drafted first overall by the Bruins in the 1997 draft and led the Bruins in scoring for three seasons.
Thornton led the Bruins five playoff appearances and two division titles in his eight seasons with the club.
The 6-foot-4 centre was traded to the San Jose Sharks during the 2005-06 season in exchange for forwards Marco Sturm, Wayne Primeau, and defenceman Brad Stuart.
Thornton has 430 goals and 1,539 points in his 1,714-game career split between the Bruins, Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers
Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara signed with the Bruins as an unrestricted free agent in prior to the 2006-07 season and was immediately named captain of the club, succeeding Thornton.
The 6-foot-9 defenceman proceeded to lead the Bruins to 10 playoff appearances, including five division titles, and two Presidents' Trophies in his 14 seasons with the team.
Chara captained the Bruins to a 2011 Stanley Cup victory, the team's first championship since 1972.
The Trencin, Czechia native won the Norris Trophy in 2009, the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011, and was named as a first-team all-star twice (2009, 2014) as as a member of the Bruins.
Chara recorded 209 goals and 680 points in 1,680 games split between the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Bruins, and Washington Capitals.
Patrice Bergeron
After Chara left the Bruins as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Bergeron took the reigns as captain and became the face of the team.
The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., native was drafted 45th overall by the Bruins in the 2003 draft and immediately made the team for the 2003-04 season.
Bergeron went on to win a record six Selke Trophies (2012, 2014-15, 2017, 2022-23) as the league best defensive forward.
He helped the Bruins to a Stanley Cup victory in 2011 and led them to 14 playoff appearances with six division titles and three Presidents' Trophies.
Bergeron led the Bruins to an NHL record 65 wins and 135 points last season.
The 6-foot-1 centre played his entire 19-season career with the Bruins and had 427 goals and 1,040 points in 1,294 games.
The full "Historic 100" list can be found here:
Jason Allison
Don Awrey
P.J. Axelsson
Ace Bailey
Marty Barry
Bobby Bauer
Patrice Bergeron
Leo Boivin
Ray Bourque
Johnny Boychuk
Frank Brimsek
Johnny Bucyk
Herb Cain
Wayne Cashman
Zdeno Chara
Gerry Cheevers
Dit Clapper
Roy Conacher
Bill Cowley|
Jack Crawford
Keith Crowder
Byron Dafoe
Gary Doak
Ted Donato
Woody Dumart
Phil Esposito
Andrew Ference
Fernie Flaman
Gilles Gilbert
Ted Green
Lionel Hitchman
Ken R. Hodge
Flash Hollett
Nathan Horton
Bronco Horvath
Craig Janney
Eddie Johnston
Stan Jonathan
Steve Kasper
Phil Kessel
Gord Kluzak
David Krejci
Torey Krug
Leo Labine
Reggie Lemelin
Ken Linseman
Milan Lucic
Fleming Mackell
Brad Marchand
Don Marcotte
Charlie McAvoy
Don McKenney
Johnny McKenzie
Peter McNab
Rick Middleton
Mike Milbury
Doug Mohns
Andy Moog
Glen Murray
Cam Neely
Mike O'Connell
Willie O'Ree
Terry O'Reilly
Adam Oates
Harry Oliver
Bobby Orr
Brad Park
David Pastrnak
Barry Pederson
Pete Peeters
Johnny Peirson
Bill Quackenbush
Tuukka Rask
Jean Ratelle
Mark Recchi
Sergei Samsonov
Derek Sanderson
Ed Sandford
Marc Savard
Bobby Schmautz
Milt Schmidt
Dennis Seidenberg
Gregg Sheppard
Eddie Shore
Charlie Simmer
Dallas Smith
Rick Smith
Fred Stanfield
Vic Stasiuk
Don Sweeney
Tim Thomas
Tiny Thompson
Joe Thornton
Shawn Thornton
Jerry Toppazzini
Carol Vadnais
Cooney Weiland
John Wensink
Glen Wesley
Eddie Westfall