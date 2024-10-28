Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand rejected a report over the weekend that he is nearing an extension with the Boston Bruins.

The report suggested the two sides were working on a three-year deal, but the Bruins captain called it "false."

"I’m not big about talking about contract stuff in the media," Marchand said in his rejection.

Marchand, 36, is playing out the final season of an eight-year, $49 million contract he signed in September of 2016 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July. He has one goal and six points through nine games so far this season.

The 5-foot-9 winger played in all 82 games last season, recording 29 goals and 67 points. He added three goals and 10 points in 11 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

Marchand helped lead the Boston Bruins to their first Stanley Cup championship in 39 years during the 2011 season, registering 11 goals and 19 points during the playoff run.

Drafted 71st overall by the Bruins in 2006, Marchand has 402 goals and 935 points in 1,038 career games.